Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.18

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $67.40 million and $12.72 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00205624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00093253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

