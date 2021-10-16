EarnX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, EarnX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EarnX has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $32,136.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00075180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00109607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.50 or 0.99761170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.50 or 0.06307698 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00027904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EarnX Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 7,027,631,450,234 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EarnX

