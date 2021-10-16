easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 705 at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

Get easyJet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 727.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.