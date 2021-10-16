Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.