Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in September

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESALY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

ESALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.