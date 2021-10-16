Elastos Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00007456 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $89.85 million and $2.46 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004231 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,637,325 coins and its circulating supply is 19,799,141 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.