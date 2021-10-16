eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

EMAN opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.60. eMagin has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $137,548. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. State Street Corp boosted its position in eMagin by 27,663.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 3,250.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eMagin by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

