EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.91. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

