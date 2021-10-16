Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,740 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $191,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.