Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

