Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock.

NYSE ENIA opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

