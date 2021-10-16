Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$11.45 and last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 1047239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.52.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

