Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Eneti worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eneti by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eneti by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eneti alerts:

NETI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.98. 24,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Eneti Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.