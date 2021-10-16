ENI (NYSE:E) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on E. HSBC lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is -295.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

