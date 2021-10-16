Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Enphase Energy worth $54,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 188.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $172.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

