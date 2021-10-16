Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Enphase Energy worth $54,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 188.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ENPH opened at $172.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48.
In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
