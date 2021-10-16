Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 54,315 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 259.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 128.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

