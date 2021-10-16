Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,645 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $98.61 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.