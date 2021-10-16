Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.59 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

