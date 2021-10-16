Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 527,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 70,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,012,000 after buying an additional 141,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

