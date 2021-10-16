Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $139.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.63.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.