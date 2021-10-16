Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 375,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,379,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $324.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

