Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 368 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $358.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.