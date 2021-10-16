Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.