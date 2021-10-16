Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 570,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Analysts expect that Envista will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Envista by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after buying an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after buying an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

