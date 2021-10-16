Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,031 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of Comfort Systems USA worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE FIX opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.