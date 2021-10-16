Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $451.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.02 and a one year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.41.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

