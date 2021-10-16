Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $625.72 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,152,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $625,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

