Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,993 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.53 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $266.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

