Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.67% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $321.65 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.73 and a 12 month high of $333.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.59. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.