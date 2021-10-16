Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 131,832 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,832 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.62 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

