Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 15,343 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $101,204,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $112.16 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

