Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in September

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS EQUEY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 8,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Equatorial Energia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operate in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

