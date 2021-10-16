Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sono-Tek Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sono-Tek in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

