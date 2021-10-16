Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Cut to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has $41.50 price objective on the stock.

OTC EBKOF opened at $44.85 on Wednesday.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

