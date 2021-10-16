ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

