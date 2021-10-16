Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 526,793 shares of company stock worth $3,002,106 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

