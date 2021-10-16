Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

ETON opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,106. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

