Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EUXTF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

