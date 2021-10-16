Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $956.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $867.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

