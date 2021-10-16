Everipedia (IQ) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 0% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $197.77 million and $34.22 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.21 or 1.00001127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.14 or 0.06362919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,413 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

