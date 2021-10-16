Evolent Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of 725% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

Evolent Health stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $3,271,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 31.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

