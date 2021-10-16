Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.20 ($37.88).

Shares of EVK opened at €27.54 ($32.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.85. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

