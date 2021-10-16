Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of Exact Sciences worth $32,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,521 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

