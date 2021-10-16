Exeedme Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 28% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $28.85 million and approximately $699,689.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

