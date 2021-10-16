Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

