Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $656,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

