Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.81 on Friday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

