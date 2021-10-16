Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.50 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

