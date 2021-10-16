F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

