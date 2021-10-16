Family Management Corp Acquires Shares of 574 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,792. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $396.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

